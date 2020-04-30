Curbside service to open at Harlan Community Library

HARLAN -- Curbside service will open at the Harlan Community Library on Tuesday, May 5. It will operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. until further notice.

Items can be reserved online at the library website www.harlanlibrary.org or use the app Librista. After reserving online, patrons will also need to call the library to schedule a time to pick items up. If they do not have access to the internet, patrons can call the library Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and reserve over the phone.

When requesting picture books or easy read books for children, substitutions may be made.

When arriving at the scheduled time, call the library and they will place the items on an orange cart outside of the door for patrons to collect. Please remain in the vehicle until the staff returns to the library.

Return all library materials into the book drop. Do not place plastic bags in the book drop.

The library will continue to have extended return periods and offer eight DVDs checkouts at a time.

Items checked in will not be available for other patrons until the following week to ensure an adequate “quarantine” period per CDC.