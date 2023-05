The Cyclones took home third place in the 2023 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. (Front row, left to right) Brehden Eggerss, Aidan Hall, Wil Neuharth, Jacob Birch, Matthew Sorfonden and Cade Sears, (back row) Head Coach Sam Brummer, Will Arkfeld, Bryce Van Baale, Assistant Coaches James Cairney and Steve Wilwerding.