Cyclone Lodge bust leads to hotel manager’s arrest

Thu, 02/10/2022 - 9:19am admin

    HARLAN – The manager of a local hotel has been charged with numerous drug-related offenses after a search warrant was issued at her hotel residence February 2.
    Kimberly Ann Thomas, 59, 2004 23rd St., Managers Suite, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine second offense, prohibited acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

