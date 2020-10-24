Cyclones advance with 36-7 win

HARLAN (Oct. 23) -- The Harlan Community football team shook off some bye-week rust on offense and got scoring help from the special teams and defense Friday night to handle Bondurant-Farrar 36-7 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs at Merrill Field.

Leading just 6-0 into the second quarter, the Cyclones got a 35-yard field goal from Ashton Lyon (the team's first field goal in two years), a 63-yard punt return TD from Joey Moser and a 23-yard fumble return TD from defensive tackle Chandler Leinen to open up a 23-0 lead early in the third quarter and never looked back.

Ranked second in 3A, HCHS improved to 8-0 overall and will find out its third-round playoff opponent by noon on Saturday. Bondurant Farrar finished 5-4.

Additional Cyclone scores included a 31-yard TD pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Aidan Hall on the first series of the game and short TD runs by Kasperbauer and Brenden Bartley in the second half.

See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune for full details!