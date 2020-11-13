CYCLONES BACK IN THE 'SHIP!

CEDAR FALLS (Nov. 12) -- The title game drought is officially over.

For the first time since 2009, the Harlan Community football team is headed back to the Class 3A championship game following Thursday's dominating 44-7 victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a semifinal game at the UNI-Dome.

The top-seeded Cyclones (11-0) will face North Scott (8-1) in the 3A title game Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. The Lancers won an overtime thriller against Cedar Rapids Xavier, 17-10, on Thursday night.

Big plays were the story for HCHS against the Nighthawks (8-3), including 'pick-six' touchdown returns by Brenden Bartley in the first quarter and Aidan Hall on the first play of the second half.

The Cyclones trailed 7-0 early when Hall - left wide open - caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Teagon Kasperbauer. The margin was 17-7 at the break, but the second half was all Harlan. Following Hall's INT return, Joey Moser caught a 39-yard TD pass, William Kenkel scored from seven yards out and Mason Griffith capped the scoring on a 29-yard run with 5:27 remaining.

After allowing a 14-play, 72-yard touchdown drive on the Nighthawks' opening series, the Cyclone defense was dominant the rest of the way as B-H/RV crossed midfield just once the rest of the game.

See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune for full details.