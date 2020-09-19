Cyclones celebrate Homecoming with 35-0 win
HARLAN (Sept. 18) -- Harlan Community scored three TDs in the final 12:40 Friday to pull away from Denison-Schleswig, 35-0, on Homecoming night at Merrill Field.
Joey Moser caught two TD passes from Teagon Kasperbauer, including a 59-yard connection on the second play from scrimmage. HCHS outgained the Monarchs 415-111 in total yardage, improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A, District 9.
Other area football scores from Friday night:
West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7 -- Wolves now 0-4, 0-2 Class A, District 10
AHSTW 48, Sidney 22 -- Vikings now 2-2, 1-1 Class A, District 9
See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune for more details.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
