Cyclones get to 5-0 with 28-14 win at Carroll
CARROLL (Sept. 25) -- Connor Frame threw a 55-yard TD pass to Aidan Hall on a reverse-pass play just before halftime and opened the third quarter with a 59-yard TD reception from Teagon Kasperbauer to highlight Harlan Community's 28-14 win over the Carroll Tigers Friday night.
The third-ranked Cyclones improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Class 3A, District 9. Carroll, which led 7-0 early, dropped to 2-3 and 1-2, respectively.
Frame finished the game with five receptions for 117 yards and Kasperbauer passed for 216 and also scored on a one-yard sneak. Jesse Schwery had three sacks and five tackles for loss to lead the defense and Brenden Bartley intercepted a pass to set up the Cyclones' final score.
HCHS will play at Creston/O-M next Friday night.
OTHER AREA SCORES:
IKM-Manning won 20-14 at Ridge View, improving to 1-4.
Exira-EHK lost at West Harrison 56-42.
