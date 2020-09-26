Cyclones get to 5-0 with 28-14 win at Carroll



Cyclone senior Richard Gaul hollers out the "NASCAR" offensive set during Friday's 28-14 win at Carroll. Gaul announces the set for each play and is the team's vocal leader on the sidelines. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)



Connor Frame (2), Aidan Hall (6) and Brenden Bartley (25) celebrate Frame's 55-yard touchdown pass to Hall with :37 left in the first half.



HCHS quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer completed 9-of-18 passes for 216 yards and one TD on Friday.



Cyclone defensive end Jacob Schechinger (53) makes the initial hit on Carroll's Ryan Johnston as Jesse Schwery (67) and Jameson Bieker (34) also close in to make the tackle.



HCHS fullback William Kenkel (46) fights for some of his 49 rushing yards.