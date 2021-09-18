Cyclones move to 4-0



HCHS senior Connor Frame outjumps Glenwood's Tommy Johnson for a deep ball that resulted in a 33-yard touchdown completion from Teagon Kasperbauer in the first quarter. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)



Cyclone tight end Jacob Birch (83) hauls in a 12-yard TD pass from Kasperbauer to make it 14-0.



HCHS linebacker Garrett Assmann (21) and cornerback Ashton Lyon combine to tackle Glenwood's CJ Carter.



Cyclone defensive end Alex Monson (65) brings down Glenwood quarterback Tate Mayberry for one of his seven tackles on the night.