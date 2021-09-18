Cyclones move to 4-0
Top-ranked (3A) Harlan Community finished its non-district football slate at 4-0 Friday night with a 41-13 win at Glenwood.
Teagon Kasperbauer threw two TD passes to Jacob Birch and another to Connor Frame, Aidan Hall had rushing touchdowns of 14 and 23 yards and Stephen Leinen kicked field goals of 42 and 20 yards.
Defensively, Alex Monson led the Cyclones with four solo tackles (one QB sack) and three assists. Wil Neuharth and Ashton Lyon both added an interception.
See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune for full details!
Friday, Sept. 24 will be Homecoming night at Merrill Field vs. Saydel.
