Cyclones rally in the rain, top Glenwood 22-13



With some encouragement from Joey Moser (3), HCHS senior Mason Griffith powers across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown vs. Glenwood Friday night with 4:58 left to play. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)



Just 11 seconds after Griffith's TD, senior Jesse Schwery celebrates a Cyclone safety following Jameson Bieker's sack of Rams' backup quarterback Tate Mayberry in the end zone.



The US flag is proudly displayed during the playing of the national anthem by the Cyclone marching band.



The HCHS student section is doused by some big, fat rain during the fourth quarter.



Exira-EHK quarterback Trey Petersen (3) gains some yardage during Friday's first half against Glidden-Ralston. (Photo by Kim Wegener)