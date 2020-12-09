Cyclones rally in the rain, top Glenwood 22-13
HARLAN (Sept. 11) -- Trailing 13-0 late in the third quarter, the third-ranked Harlan Community football team scored three touchdowns and a safety in a span of seven minutes, 41 seconds to rally past No. 10 Glenwood 22-13 at Merrill Field Friday night.
The Class 3A, District 9 opener - matching a pair of 2-0 squads - featured periodic light rain, followed by a heavy downpour in the fourth quarter as the Cyclones were taking the lead.
William Kenkel's four-yard touchdown run got HCHS on the board with :28 left in the third quarter and Teagon Kasperbauer's 63-yard TD connection with Connor Frame tied the score with 9:47 remaining.
Mason Griffith, who had a monster second half running the football, scored from six yards out to put the Cyclones up 20-13 with 4:58 left, then Jameson Bieker's fourth sack of the night (in the end zone) produced the game-clinching safety 11 seconds later.
HCHS survived five turnovers on the night and held Glenwood to a net of 50 yards in the second half. Griffith finished with 148 yards rushing (129 after halftime) on 23 carries, logging a plethora of yards after contact.
The 3-0 Cyclones will host Denison-Schleswig for Homecoming next Friday at 7:00 p.m.
AREA ROUNDUP
Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton fell to 0-3 on Friday, outscored 57-34 by Glidden-Ralston in 8-Player, District 8.
Class A: AHSTW (1-2) lost 28-14 at Southwest Valley and IKM-Manning (0-3) was blanked at home, 14-0, by Woodbury Central.
