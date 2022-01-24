Cyclones Receive Farm Bureau Footballs

HARLAN -- Congratulations to the Harlan Community Cyclones Football Team for being the 3A State Football Champions. The Harlan Cyclones finished a perfect 13-0 season by defeating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42-28 in the final game.

The Cyclones were presented the Iowa Farm Bureau commemorative footballs in recognition of qualifying to play in the championship game. The Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to be a sponsor of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. As the official title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau has made championship memorabilia and awards like these footballs available to athletes, as well as funding for scholarships and grants and recognition for academic excellence.

Presenting the balls and accepting them for the team are: (from left) Shelby County Farm Bureau President, Joel Wahling, Cyclone Team members: Aidan Hall, Joey Moser, Teagon Kasperbauer, William Kenkel, Jacob Birch, Alex Monson and SCFB board member Sam Kenkel. (Photo contributed)