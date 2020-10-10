Cyclones take down Titans 28-10

HARLAN (Oct. 9) -- This year's Class 3A, District 9 football championship belongs solely to the Harlan Community Cyclones!

Trailing 7-0 late in the first quarter, HCHS simply outplayed Lewis Central the rest of the way and scored the game's final 21 points to beat the Titans 28-10 in a battle of highly-ranked rivals. The Cyclones finished the regular season at 7-0 and likely clinched a first round bye in the Class 3A playoffs. Pairings will be announced at noon Saturday by the IHSAA. LC dropped to 5-1.

Connor Frame had another big game to lead the Cyclone offense, catching three TD passes from Teagon Kasperbauer (232 yards) and finishing with seven receptions for 130 yards. Joseph Fah (12 tackles) and Will McLaughlin (11 tackles, one sack, forced fumble) led a fantastic team effort by the Cyclone defense.