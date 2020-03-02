DAISY AWARDS

HARLAN -- Nurses at Myrtue Medical Center are being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to express gratitude to nurses that perform extraordinary care and compassion every day.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, in late 1999, from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient's families.