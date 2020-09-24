Damaging/Stealing political signs a misdemeanor
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:29am admin
Residents are reporting this week the theft and/or damage of political signs from their residences/yards. This damage to a Biden/Harris sign happened last night in the area of St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Officials said if caught, the thieves/vandals could be charged with fifth-degree theft as well as trespassing or vandalism.
