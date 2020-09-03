Dancing Through the Decades
HARLAN – Breaking Cylence and Cytones, Harlan Community’s high school and middle school show choirs, have kicked off the contest season with exciting repertoire under the themes Dancing Through the Decades and Straight Vibin’ in the Light.
Landon Stalzer is director of the high school group and co-directs the middle school Cytones with Mindy Shafer. In his first year at Harlan Community, it’s also his first competitive show choir experience, although he’s been a part of smaller show choir performances, but not in competition.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed learning about the show choir process and am excited to get the competitive season under way,” Stalzer said. “I have learned many things from show choir rehearsals that have helped my instruction in the regular choir classroom.”
