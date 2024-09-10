Danish Ambassador visits Elk Horn

ELK HORN — The Danish Ambassador to the United States visited Elk Horn Friday afternoon.

Jesper Møller Sørensen, Chief of Mission at the Royal Danish Embassy in Washington, DC was the featured guest at a “Kaffe og kringler” (Coffee and pastry) reception at Elk Horn’s Museum of Danish America prior to addressing the crowd of approximately 75 people.

Ambassador Sørensen toured the Museum, and spoke about the relationship Denmark has with the United States and Iowa in particular, noting the two countries sharing agricultural and technological advancements.

The Ambassador discussed the importance of security and collective defense, and Denmark’s partnership with NATO, especially in light of the threat coming from Russia.

Ambassador Sørensen said the United States is Denmark’s most important ally. The strength of that relationship, he said, is the basis for continued economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

He said Denmark has been a front-runner for decades in the renewable energy sector. The country includes wind energy, bioreactors, life sciences and Quantum Technology.

Sørensen said the relationship Denmark has with the US and Iowa, is a “Truly special one. We are looking to continue to build these bridges between companies, research institutions, capital investments and between the people of our two countries.”

While in Iowa, Sørensen also toured Grand View University, which was founded in 1896 by the Danish Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and he and his trade delegation of wind energy suppliers and sub-suppliers stopped in Des Moines Thursday to visit with Governor Kim Reynolds.