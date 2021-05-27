Danish villages celebrate with Tivoli Fest Lite

ELK HORN/KIMBALLTON -- “Take a Danish vacation without a passport” this weekend at the 41st annual Tivoli Fest in Elk Horn.

Tivoli Fest will take place Friday and Saturday in Elk Horn and Kimballton after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Tivoli Fest is traditionally celebrated on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day each year. However, the festival committee decided to eliminate the Sunday portion of the event this year due to COVID-19.

“This year we are calling it ‘Tivoli Fest Lite’ because we are eliminating Sunday due to the pandemic,” said Lisa Riggs, director of the Danish Windmill.

“Tivoli Fest Lite” will take place Saturday, May 29 with pre-Tivoli Fest activities on Friday, May 28.

Tivoli Fest is an annual Danish celebration celebrating Danish heritage in Iowa.

“It started 41 years ago. We had always done a Memorial Day picnic, but when the windmill came in from Denmark we decided to celebrate our Danish heritage with Tivoli Fest,” Riggs said.

The Danish Windmill was originally built in Denmark in 1848. It was taken apart and shipped to Elk Horn, where volunteers reassembled it more than 45 years ago.

The pre-fest activities will kick off Friday with the crowning of the Tivoli Fest king and queen, Galen and Eileen Sornson, at 7 p.m. at the Elk Horn Fire Station. The Tivoli Fest prince and princess will also be announced and crowned Friday.

The Third Wish band will perform a free concert at the Elk Horn Fire Station from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday during the pre-fest activities.

Full article in the NA!