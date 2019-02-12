Danish Villages hosting Julefest 2019
ELK HORN -- 2019 is the 41st anniversary of the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, Iowa’s Christmas celebration called Julefest, which will be held on November 29-30. The important elements of a Danish Christmas – good food, warm hospitality, flickering candles and other decorations – will all be a part of this weekend’s Friday and Saturday event.
There are unique shops, specialty stores, a winery, museums, Christmas exhibits and two craft fairs for early holiday shopping, as well as food establishments serving pastries, breads, candies, and Danish specialties. There are more than 21 locations offering exquisite one-of-a-kind gifts and delicious foods.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95