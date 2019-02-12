Danish Villages hosting Julefest 2019

ELK HORN -- 2019 is the 41st anniversary of the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton, Iowa’s Christmas celebration called Julefest, which will be held on November 29-30. The important elements of a Danish Christmas – good food, warm hospitality, flickering candles and other decorations – will all be a part of this weekend’s Friday and Saturday event.

There are unique shops, specialty stores, a winery, museums, Christmas exhibits and two craft fairs for early holiday shopping, as well as food establishments serving pastries, breads, candies, and Danish specialties. There are more than 21 locations offering exquisite one-of-a-kind gifts and delicious foods.

