Data shows academic catch-up important
HARLAN – It turns out that, as expected, a few months without face-to-face learning does make a significant difference in the amount of academic retention for students.
Data from recent fall educational assessments at the primary and intermediate schools at Harlan Community confirm students behind schedule due to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the educational system.
The abrupt end to the in-person learning last spring is apparent in the data, said Jeff Moser, HCS Primary and Intermediate Schools Principal.
“It’s amazing what can happen in 2 ½-3 months of not having face-to-face school,” Moser said. “This is the data telling us that.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
