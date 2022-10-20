Dazzling Divas bring Fun Pianos! to Panama

PANAMA — The Dazzling Divas Relay For Life team is 28 members strong and is excited to host an evening of dueling pianos with Fun Pianos! on November 4 at St. Mary’s Hall in Panama.

Doors will open at 6:30 for the evening, with the show starting at 7:30. Tickets for the event are $25 per person, which includes snacks. Drinks are also available for purchase.

A silent auction will take place while the music is playing, with a few additional items to be auctioned off after the music.

The Dazzling Divas team is relaying to raise funds to help researchers come one step closer to finding a cure for cancer. Tickets can be purchased from any team member or the Panama Office of the Shelby County State Bank. Please call Jean at 712-579-1918 or Mariann at 712-579-4857 with any questions.