Deadline for absentee ballot request May 22

COUNTY -- Shelby County has received more than 1,700 absentee ballot requests for this primary. The last similar primary in 2016 yielded only 212 absentee voters counted. Total votes in the 2016 primary were counted at 948.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. May 22. The Shelby County Auditor’s Office must have a signed request that has the ballot preference (Democrat or Republican) marked by 5 p.m. on Friday May 22. Any incomplete absentee ballot request forms will not be honored after that time. The auditor’s office must be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Absentee voting in person is now open at the courthouse. One person will be allowed inside the building at a time to vote. There is a doorbell clearly marked on the south side of the Shelby County Courthouse -- press the doorbell and qualified voters will be allowed to vote.

Auditor Mark Maxwell said there are several ballots that have been returned by mail that the voters have not signed. The envelopes containing the ballots cannot be opened if the envelope does not have the voters signature. Monday, June 1 is the last day for voters to fix incomplete affidavit envelopes. Voters have until 5 p.m. to fix incomplete affidavit envelopes.

Voters may begin requesting absentee ballots for the general election on Monday July 6. At this time it appears absentee voting will also be encouraged for the general election on Tuesday, November 3.