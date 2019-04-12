Deadline nears to sign up for holiday adoption

REGIONAL – The annual holiday adoption program continues this week with needy families hoping to receive some assistance this holiday season.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until this Friday, Dec. 6. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175 percent poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Monday, Dec. 16 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Distribution of gifts to families will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 – families can pick them up anytime from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees are listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1017 7th Street, Harlan, Ia. 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

The adoption program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive.

As of press time, there were no families needing adopted as all families had been adopted. Check with West Central Community Action for updates and check this week’s Harlan News-Advertiser for updates.