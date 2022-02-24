Defiance seeks ARPA funds to help with water tower project

DEFIANCE – The City of Defiance has begun the process of seeking funding to rehabilitate its older water tower in an effort provide an additional water source for the community and surrounding area.

Defiance Mayor Jamie Goetz said last week it’s become apparent that drought conditions have taken a toll across the region, and efforts need to be made to secure reliable water resources for everything from drinking water to fire protection.

“We’re very concerned about water levels,” Goetz told the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Feb. 15. The community has applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the county to be contributed toward the water tower rehabilitation project.

“Water just keeps going down and down. I think it’s getting to be a very big issue.”

Full aricle in the NA.