Denovo begins HCS facilities assessments

HARLAN – Denovo Construction Solutions has begun its facilities assessment and master planning for potential facilities improvements in the Harlan Community Schools.

Denovo’s Patrick Davis gave an update to the HCS Board of Education Monday, Nov. 8, and said work has begun on providing an abbreviated assessment of existing district facilities, facilitation of an online staff survey and in-person staff and student visioning session, a 10-year master plan, community engagement and a celebration open house.

“We are moving forward with the facilities assessment and master plan,” Davis said. “We have our architecture and engineering teams on board and next Monday (Nov. 15) will be on site looking through everything and getting all those data points put together.”

