Despite lack of rain, ticks, mosquitoes numerous
REGIONAL – As the summer months wind down, state officials are reminding residents to continue their diligence warding off mosquito and tick-borne illnesses.
There have been reports of West Nile Virus this summer in the heartland, and local health experts are sounding the alarm about a disease with similar symptoms to COVID-19 – Lyme Disease.
Health experts are especially concerned about Lyme Disease this year because new data shows that more than 40 percent of Americans are eager to get outdoors this fall because of cabin fever from COVID-19 lockdowns.
Additionally, Lyme Disease weakens the immune system, making people vulnerable to COVID-19, experts say.
