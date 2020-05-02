Despite proposed increase, assessor budget lowest in Iowa

COUNTY – The Shelby County Conference Board will meet Monday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. and host a public hearing on the Shelby County Assessor’s budget.

The assessor’s budget is proposed to increase an estimated $8,482 for the year ended June 30, 2021, from $190,094 in the current year to $198,576 next year. The increase mainly is due to payroll, insurance, FICA and IPERS, as well as an increase for mailing more assessment notices next year as it is an assessment year.