Devices are available for HCS students

HARLAN -- As the Harlan Community School District continues with its efforts to offer educational enrichment learning opportunities, officials want to make sure that parents/guardians have the resources necessary to support this learning from the home.

“Parents/guardians with students in grades TK-6 should contact us if they need to check-out a device. Also, contact us if we can assist you with internet connection or other technology related questions. You can contact the technology department by sending an email to techhelp@hcsdcyclones.com. The technology department responds to tech help requests between the hours of 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

“The other method to contact us is by calling 712-235-6306 and leave a voice mail message if the call is not answered.”