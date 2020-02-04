Home / Home

Devices are available for HCS students

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 12:42pm admin

HARLAN -- As the Harlan Community School District continues with its efforts to offer educational enrichment learning opportunities, officials want to make sure that parents/guardians have the resources necessary to support this learning from the home.  
    “Parents/guardians with students in grades TK-6 should contact us if they need to check-out a device.  Also, contact us if we can assist you with internet connection or other technology related questions.  You can contact the technology department by sending an email to techhelp@hcsdcyclones.com.  The technology department responds to tech help requests between the hours of 8 a.m.-9 p.m.  
    “The other method to contact us is by calling 712-235-6306 and leave a voice mail message if the call is not answered.”

