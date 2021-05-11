Disney's® The Little Mermaid Jr.
IKM-Manning will present Disney's® The Little Mermaid, Jr. in two performances this weekend. You don't want to miss this as it's fantastic! 7 p.m. Saturday and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Here are a few photos....there will be more in Tuesday's Tribune!
