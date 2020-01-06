DL, Motor Vehicle appointments taken

COUNTY -- Shelby County Treasurer Carolyn Blum has announced that beginning yesterday, Monday, June 1, her office now is open to in-person transactions by appointments only. Facial masks are highly recommended and health screening questions will be asked.

The following guidelines will apply until further notice:

Driver’s License

Driver’s Licenses will be done by appointment only by calling 712-755-5898 ext 3.

Essential/expired licenses will be prioritized when making appointments.

There will be no skills/drive testing at this time.

Only the person needing the credential will be allowed in the office. Exceptions: minors who need parent/guardian signature and elderly/disabled who need assistance from a caregiver.

Customers will be allowed in to/out of the office by a staff member. Customers should not arrive more than five minutes before appointment time and may be asked to wait outside. If a customer is more than five minutes late, that appointment will be cancelled.

“We encourage everyone to use www.iowadot.gov for anything that can be done remotely,” Blum said.



Motor Vehicle

Motor Vehicle transactions will be done by appointment only by calling 712-755-5898 ext. 3

Those customers seeking to title vehicles with purchase dates earlier in the year will be prioritized.

“We will only allow one customer at a time and transactions will be limited to one or two transactions per appointment.”

Only the person needing the transaction will be allowed in to/out of the office by a staff member. Exceptions: more than one signature required on an application.

Customers should not arrive more than five minutes before appointment time and may be asked to wait outside. If a customer is more than five minutes late, that appointment will be cancelled.

For renewals, we encourage everyone to pay online using www.iowatreasurers.org or use the drop box on the south side of the courthouse or by mail to Shelby County Treasurer; P.O. Box 110; Harlan, IA 51537

The drop box will still be available for those who do not wish to come in to the courthouse. The box will be checked throughout the work day.



Property Tax

Property Tax transactions should be paid online using www.iowatreasurers.org or use the drop box on the south side of the courthouse or by mail to Shelby County Treasurer; P.O. Box 110; Harlan, IA 51537.

Requirements for all are subject to change based on the guidance of public health, the Shelby County Board of Supervisors and Iowa Department of Transportation, as well as any proclamations made by the governor.

coronavirus.iowa.gov

myrtuemedical.org

Harlan Newspapers Facebook/Twitter