To Do in Destin

DESTIN, FL -- Cali Hlavac is a country girl at heart, but she is living out her dreams on the beaches of Florida as a social media influencer, digital marketing specialist and the host of a local fishing show.

Hlavac is the daughter of Lori and Kevin Hlavac, Harlan residents who owned the Do it Best Hardware store for 20 years.

Hlavac was born in David City, Nebraska, but moved to Harlan when she was in the first grade. She graduated from Harlan Community High School in 2003.

Hlavac attended the University of Nebraska and received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a focus on graphic design.

She went to college with the goal of working in graphic design and advertising, but soon realized it was not her passion.

“I thought I would work in an ad firm designing and coming up with campaigns and strategies,” Hlavac said. “Two years into college I realized that’s not what I enjoyed at all.”

She completed her degree in spite of that realization, and moved on to purchase a DJ and videography business in Lincoln, Nebraska after graduation.

Hlavac purchased the business with the intention of working with the marketing and design of the company. However, she ended up having to do the videography herself. She had never filmed a wedding or worked in videography before, and she had to learn quickly.

“I took a camera home on Friday, and on Saturday I shot my first wedding,” Hlavac said.

