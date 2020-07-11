DOME SWEET DOME

HARLAN (Nov. 6) -- Harlan Community built a 14-0 lead in the first six minutes and came up with three huge takeaways in the 2nd half Friday night to hold off Lewis Central 21-14 in a Class 3A quarterfinal football game at Merrill Field.

The 2nd-ranked Cyclones (10-0) have earned the No. 1 seed and will face Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-2) in a 3A semifinal at the UNI-Dome on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 4:00 p.m.

Touchdowns for HCHS included a 66-yard pass from Teagon Kasperbauer to Connor Frame on the third play of the game and scoring runs of 41 and 3 yards by senior Brenden Bartley. Jesse Schwery and Lucas Stanley recovered fumbles in the 2nd half and Joseph Fah scooped a game-clinching interception with 1:34 to go.

Kasperbauer threw for 225 yards on the night and Bartley carried the ball 22 times for 105.

Braylon Kammrad threw two TD passes to Jonathan Humpal for LC, which finished the season 8-2 - both losses at the hands of the Cyclones.

See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune for full details.