Donahoo joins Cyclones as new Athletic Director

HARLAN — Harlan Community High School has hired Southwest Valley High School football coach Anthony Donahoo to be it’s new Athletic Director. Current AD Davis Pattee has stepped down from that role and will be taking on the role of principal at AHSTW.

“Words can’t express the excitement I have for this next chapter in my family’s lives,” Donahoo said. “To get back into the Hawkeye 10, and to do it at what I believe is the mecca of schools, is something that I’m beyond blessed to be part of. From Harlan’s academic success, to their activities success, I’m stepping into a role that demands excellence, and that’s exciting.”

Prior to getting the AD position for Harlan, Donahoo was at Southwest Valley High School taking on many different roles.

“I started at Southwest Valley as the Physical Education teacher and Head Football Coach,” he said. “I was able to create an amazing classroom, but wanted to branch out and help students and staff at a larger level. I became the 9-12 Principal in 2019 and continued my role as Head Football Coach.”

As a kid, Donahoo had quite the sports background, but enjoyed football more than other sports with aspirations of one day playing in the NFL.

“I was a multi-sport kid throughout my entire childhood, but football was something that I always knew I wanted to pursue,” Donahoo added. “I had dreams of playing quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but at 5’6 and 140lbs as a senior, genetics had a different path lined out for me. As college came around I found my calling as a coach. I’ve helped coach almost every sport there is, which I think will be a great asset as an Athletic Director as I’ve had experience. Sports, and activities as a whole, will always be a large part of my life.”

With all the success and excellence the Cyclones bring to the table every single night, Donahoo hopes to add his talents to the mix.

“The first thing any good leader will do is listen,” Donahoo said. “My plan is to meet with each coach, activity sponsor, teacher, and administrator and listen to what they have going on. What is working? What needs more help? Using my experience both as a 9-12 principal I feel that [HCHS Principal] Casey Ring and I can do a great job of helping the staff, students, and community continue the great tradition of academic excellence.”

Donahoo will have the opportunity to work with many of the Harlan coaches such as Mitch Osborn, Zach Klaassen, Todd Bladt, Heath Stein, Jared Boysen and others.

“I gave the green-light to have my phone number shared with the staff, coaches, and some community members that wanted to reach out,” Donahoo added. “This was probably the best thing I could ask for. My family and I have received the warmest welcome from the Cyclone family. All of the coaches and activity sponsors have reached out, as July gets closer, we’re hoping to all sit down individually so I can meet with them to discuss what’s next, but in the meantime they have offered so much support.”

Donahoo and wife, Amanda,have two kids, Kinsey and Karsen. Amanda will be teaching 4th grade at Harlan next year. Kinsey will be in 5th grade, while Karsen will be in 3rd grade. According to Donahoo, they love to be active, camping, kayaking and generally moving.