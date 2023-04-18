Donation makes new curriculum possible

HARLAN — The Harlan Education Foundation made a substantial donation to the district for a new English Language Arts curriculum.

“They donated $50,000 towards the cost of the $158,000 program for kindergarten through eighth grade. It was very kind of them,” said Steve Sauvain, director of education at Harlan Community School District.

Superintendent Jenny Barnett said the school is grateful.

“Our school district is grateful for the dedication and commitment to curriculum by the Harlan Education Foundation,” she said. “Without their support we would not be able to provide teachers and students with materials needed to continue to be academic leaders in our conference and in the state of Iowa.”

Sauvain said the foundation was set up to help with curriculum things that the school wasn’t able to afford. He said the school is changing curriculums because they noticed student scores were starting to slip a little.

“Doctor Barnett’s vision when she got hired was to make things more streamlined. It kind of was three little districts operating on their own,” Sauvain said of the elementary, middle and high school.

Sauvain said the state of Iowa puts out education reports that rate each curriculum and how it corresponds to the Iowa Core.

“We selected probably the two highest rated ones. The teachers spent this year dabbling and taking a unit of Wit and Wisdom and CKLA and we went with CKLA,” he said. “Sixth-through eighth-grade uses a program called Amplify which is from the same company.”

Sauvain said they’re teaching students how to read in the elementary building, and then teaching them in the middle school how to read to learn, more comprehension.

The new curriculum is cross-curricular.

“It’s easier to teach a kid a vocabulary word out of science than just to make something up and choose random words,” Sauvain said.

Sauvain said Green Hills AEA offers what they call LETRS training, which is the science of reading and the teachers actually get college level credit for it.

“During next year our full day professional development days, that’s what the elementary building will be doing for their professional development,” he said.