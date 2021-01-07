Donations accepted to offset fireworks show costs

HARLAN -- The Harlan American Legion will host its annual fireworks display at J.J. Jensen Park Sunday, July 4 and collect donations for the next year’s display.

The Legion fundraises $5,000 every year for the fireworks through a combination of individual donations and funds from community groups.

Donations are accepted throughout the year by any Legion member, but many of the donations are received at the fireworks display.

Donations can also be mailed to the Legion’s P.O. box at any time: American Legion Post 150, P.O. 525, Harlan, IA, 51537.

