Donations accepted to offset fireworks show costs
HARLAN -- The Harlan American Legion will host its annual fireworks display at J.J. Jensen Park Sunday, July 4 and collect donations for the next year’s display.
The Legion fundraises $5,000 every year for the fireworks through a combination of individual donations and funds from community groups.
Donations are accepted throughout the year by any Legion member, but many of the donations are received at the fireworks display.
Donations can also be mailed to the Legion’s P.O. box at any time: American Legion Post 150, P.O. 525, Harlan, IA, 51537.
Full article in the NA!
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95