Don't have a ticket to the HCHS vs Grinnell Football Game ?

Tue, 08/25/2020 - 10:12am admin
View it on FMCTC livestream

FMCTC will have available the game on their Cable Channels 48 or 448HD on their Cable System.

Below is the direct link to their streamer for Harlan. They will also be showing the volleyball quad on Saturday FYI.

https://video.fmctc.com/plugin/Live/?c=HCHS+Videos

