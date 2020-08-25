Don't have a ticket to the HCHS vs Grinnell Football Game ?
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 10:12am admin
View it on FMCTC livestream
FMCTC will have available the game on their Cable Channels 48 or 448HD on their Cable System.
Below is the direct link to their streamer for Harlan. They will also be showing the volleyball quad on Saturday FYI.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
