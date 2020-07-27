Doramae Heller volunteers to make rosaries
PORTSMOUTH -- Doramae Heller says she and her husband, Phil, feel lucky to live in a small town where people are concerned for others well-being. Portsmouth has been Doramae’s home since their marriage six decades ago and Phil’s home all his life.
Doramae (Dermody) graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Neola. The couple met at a St. Patrick’s Day dance in Neola. They were married on June 16, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Neola.
Phil worked in the family service station business with his father and brothers. The last 20 years prior to retirement, he was the owner of the Heller Tire business.
