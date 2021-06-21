Downtown parking, lane change effort rejected

HARLAN – A proposal to change some traffic patterns designed to make the trip leading up to the downtown Harlan square safer and easier was rejected by the Harlan City Council upon second reading of an ordinance that would have implemented the changes.

A 3-1 vote (quorum of full council needed to pass, or 4 votes) wasn’t enough to keep the ordinance change moving ahead to a third and final reading.

The decision came after much public input via social media, in-person contact and phone calls, from many who questioned the move. The first reading of the ordinance amendment passed two weeks ago, changing parking in the half-block areas on 6th and 7th Sts. approaching the square.

Upon recommendation of the city’s streets, alleys and sidewalks committee, the proposal called for angle parking in the area next to Bauer’s Shoe Store and Rusty’s Shoe Repair on 6th St., and adjacent to Secret Serenity on 7th St.

The reasoning was to slow down traffic, to make it one lane of travel, and to add a few parking stalls.

Downtown business owners Roger Rust and Randy Ouren brought their concerns in person to the city council meeting last Tuesday.

“I don’t know what we’re going to accomplish by doing one lane from the alley to Court Street,” said Rust.

“It’s fine the way it is. We have no problem with parking.”

