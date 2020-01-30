Drainage project not funded
HARLAN – The City of Harlan has been notified that it did not receive state funding that, if approved, would have allowed for the construction of bio retention cells near the back of Nishnabotna Valley REC’s property along Chatburn Ave.
Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said last week that there were approximately 23 applications for the funding from an Urban Water Quality Demonstration Grant through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS).
