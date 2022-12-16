Dream Playground at fundraising stage

HARLAN — Over the past 27 years, countless families have spent time climbing and having fun on the Dream Playground at Pioneer Park.

Those same families may have noticed the playground becoming rough over the years.

The City of Harlan is spearheading the Dream Playground Re-Imagined project that will bring a new all-inclusive playground to replace the current one. This will be the first all-inclusive playground in Shelby County.

The $1.5 million project will bring the new playground, as well as other features.

“One of the key components to it is the rubberized surfacing for fall protection which is best in class and brings it up to national and international safety standards,” City Administrator Gene Gettys said. “Half of it is for restrooms, new and expanded parking and other infrastructure. The other half is for the playground structure and equipment and the surfacing.”

The master plan was approved at the City Council meeting Nov. 15. Cunningham Recreation was selected for the playground.

Fundraising chair Jahde Osborn elaborated on the inclusive nature of the project.

“It’s not just for the kids with wheelchairs but also for the parents of the kids and the grandparents to go out there and interact and play with their grandchildren,” she said. “We want to make it a family fun environment.”

The playground will feature a rubberized safety surface that improves accessibility and softens falls. It will include ramps throughout the playground so children with mobility disabilities can get to all features. The equipment will be set at heights that are accessible by wheelchair. A merry-go-round with high backed seats and transfer points from wheel chair or walker will be included, as well as an adaptive see saw, accessible glider, sensory components and many more special features, according to the pioneerparkproject.com website.

“This is a well used park in the community and this upgrade is needed,” Gettys said. “People will be excited about the restrooms being by the playground structure – new and expanded parking, new restrooms close by and protective surfacing.”