Drive-Through Backpack Program registration deadline nears

SHELBY COUNTY — The deadline to register for the 2023 Drive Through Backpack program is quickly approaching.

Registration (one per family) can be filled out or dropped off at Shelby County Community Outreach, 1108 8th Street, Harlan or West Central Community Action, 1017 7th Street, Harlan. The deadline to apply is July 14.

The backpacks are donated by the Salvation Army. Myrtue Medical Center provides tissues and hand sanitizer, and area churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals provide funds for gift cards the recipients use to purchase school supplies.

Backpacks and gift cards must be picked up on Thursday, July 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Fresh Encounter Church, 1003 Tarkington Street, Harlan. Please enter the bus lane on the northside from Tarkington Street. Drive up to the first set of doors. Do not leave your vehicle, the backpack and gift cards will be brought to the vehicle.