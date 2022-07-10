Driving through

HARLAN — Every year Harlan Fire Department conducts a driver training course.

“When you get firefighters that join our department, we have a wide variety of occupations that come along with it, some of them are truck drivers by trade,” said Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen. “We have others that are sitting in an office or working at the hospital, a wide variety of diversity of trade.”

Bissen said they want to make sure that when the emergency comes and they have to run with lights and sirens that people are trained on how to maneuver a big truck, how to use all the controls on the dash, and get used to the brakes and acceleration.