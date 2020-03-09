Drought worsens; ISU hosts meeting
REGIONAL -- All of west central Iowa is currently under a moderate to extreme drought. The drought conditions are causing major concerns for both crop and livestock producers.
To compound this situation the Derecho weather event has caused significant damage to crops and infrastructure across the area. To help address those concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be hosting a Virtual Ag Coffee meeting on September 9 at 9 a.m.
This event will be a live webinar presentation and have 11 in person viewing locations across West Central Iowa, including in Shelby County.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)