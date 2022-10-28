Dry conditions fuel field fires in area

AREA ­— Sunday was a busy day for members of the Shelby County Emergency Management team fighting field fires in the area of Panama and Portsmouth, as well as in Harrison County between Mondamin and Magnolia.

Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Jordon Sanders said there were 12 departments helping fight the field fire in Harrison County.

“We need to be aware of temperature and winds and what the forecast is doing,” he said. “People need to clean out their machinery so that the dust and debris from harvest aren’t in there and getting hot.”

Sanders said the forecast is looking more favorable for lower fire danger with lower temperatures and not as much wind.