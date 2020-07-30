DuVal nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
MENOMONIE, WI -- UW-Stout’s Jessica DuVal has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, a national-level award that honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three NCAA divisions.
To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport, must have completed eligibility in her primary sport, and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2020.
The award is in its 30th year.
DuVal, a senior from Logan, Iowa, and Harlan Community High School, competed on the volleyball squad and was a four-year starter at the setter position, finishing her career with 3,379 assists, fourth on the UW-Stout all-time list. DuVal boasted a 3.99 grade point average and majored in applied science with a concentration in interdisciplinary science and a minor in human physiology. DuVal was selected UW-Stout’s Co-op Student of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and was the recipient of numerous academic scholarships. She secured a spot on the 2019 WIAC Volleyball All-Sportsmanship Team.
