E-EHK, IKM-M, AHSTW ready for back to school

REGIONAL -- AHSTW Community School District, Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton and IKM-Manning School Districts have all released Return to Learn plans on their respective school websites. AHSTW has set Thursday, August 20 as the first day of school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Both Exira-EHK and IKM-Manning have set Friday, August 14 as the first day of school for their districts. Below is some of the information reprinted from each Return to Learn letter as posted on their school websites.

AHSTW School District

The plans have focused on three different learning models: In-School, Hybrid Model and Continuous Learning based on guidance provided from the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Department of Public Health, and the State of Iowa.

The plans focused on district goals for Return To Learn: provide the safest environment possible for students and staff; maximize face-to-face learning opportunities regardless of the delivery model implemented; assist in meeting the social emotional needs of both our students and staff and maintain in-building learning as health measures allow.