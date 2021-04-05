E-EHK, IKMM approve supt. sharing agreement

MANNING – The IKM-Manning and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton School Boards and Superintendent Trevor Miller have signed off on a superintendent sharing agreement for the 2021-22 school year that will slightly change the number of hours Miller will serve each district.

Each board has approved the agreement, that will allow for a 70/30 sharing agreement as opposed to the current 80/20 agreement.

“70/30 will allow me to be at Exira-EHK one additional day every two weeks to help and support our new secondary principal, and to help continue to move the district forward in terms of professional development, instructional leadership, and being the fiscal agent,” Miller said.

“Currently we are at 80/20 and with a new administrator I didn’t feel that was enough.”

It was back in 2020 that the sharing agreement was changed from an original 50/50 split between the two districts to the current 80/20 time split.

According to the sharing agreement, IKM-Manning will remain the exclusive contracting employer of the superintendent, and both districts are entering into the one-year shared superintendent contract that begins July 1. The overall contract is for three years.

Miller will be paid a salary of $168,514 the first year split 70/30 between the districts, and a salary to be fixed by the board of directors through negotiation for the remaining two years.

Other benefits include contribution of $5,730.96 toward a tax-sheltered annuity, cell phone reimbursement, memberships, mileage, and travel expenses, 20 days of annual vacation and 15 days of entitled sick leave, accumulated to 120 days.

Miller has waived medical, dental and vision insurance.