Eagle Grove man charged with abusing 13-year-old
HARLAN -- An Eagle Grove man has been charged in Shelby County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse, accused of having sexual relations with a juvenile female.
Devon Dewaine Lentz, 19, 520 SE 1st St., Eagle Grove, is accused of having vaginal sex with a 13-year-old female in the basement of a residence in Harlan sometime between July 1-August 1. A witness to the abuse provided law enforcement with verbal statements.
