TENNANT – Reed Waldron recently completed his Eagle Scout project, replacing the military memorial located outside of the Tennant City Hall in Tennant.

The son of Mike and Amanda Waldron, Reed, 17, of Tennant, recruited the help of his fellow scouts in Troop 90 to finish the project on October 31.

The group, which included Quinn Mahoney, Logan Martin, Abram Wilwerding, Waldron and Joseph Andersen, helped erect the display, which included building the structure, attaching all the plaques and military branches.

Full article in the Tribune.

