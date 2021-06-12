Home / Home

EAGLE SCOUT

Mon, 12/06/2021 - 3:23pm admin
Reed Waldron replaced the military memorial located at the Tennant City Hall
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    TENNANT – Reed Waldron recently completed his Eagle Scout project, replacing the military memorial located outside of the Tennant City Hall in Tennant.
    The son of Mike and Amanda Waldron, Reed, 17,  of Tennant, recruited the help of his fellow scouts in Troop 90 to finish the project on October 31.  
    The group, which included Quinn Mahoney, Logan Martin, Abram Wilwerding, Waldron and Joseph Andersen, helped erect the display, which included building the structure, attaching all the plaques and military branches.

Full article in the Tribune.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here