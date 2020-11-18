Eagle Scout earns all 137 badges
AVOCA -- Jack Klitgaard, an Eagle Scout from Troop 90 in Harlan, had a goal of earning his Eagle Scout. In December of 2018, he made this goal a reality and along the way completed all 137 merit badges that Scouting has to offer.
Klitgaard methodically worked to earn all 137 merit badges throughout his Scouting career, finishing his last merit badges on July 15, a few days before turning 18 years old.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
