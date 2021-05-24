Eagle Scout Project
HARLAN -- A Harlan Scout has completed his Eagle Scout project this spring, and expects to finish his merit badge program this summer.
Joseph Andersen, the son of Eric and Jami Andersen, installed two Yakports on the south side of Prairie Rose Lake, to provide a safe and stable cradle for personal paddle sport launch boarding and unloading.
Simply place your favorite paddle sport vessel on kayak launch and enjoy a sure-footed and stable entry right above the water level.
