Earling hosts its final Bingo Night
EARLING – It was the end of an era in Earling December 18, as residents from across western Iowa enjoyed the final official Bingo Night.
Back in 1979, bingo was started in this northwest Shelby County community, drawing players for an evening of fun and food, with proceeds provided to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. As many as 100 people would turn out each week for the festivities.
